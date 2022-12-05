Daily Dawg Chow 12/5: Browns underperform expectations, win by two touchdowns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ offense is ugly in Deshaun Watson’s return, but Cleveland still beats Texans 27-14 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns had three touchdowns from the defense and special teams.
- Browns open as 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 14 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 49.5 for the game.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns take care of hapless Texans 27-14 (Barry Shuck) With Deshaun Watson finally under center, how would he do playing against his former club?
- AFC North Watch: Two concerning Ravens injuries in Week 13 (Jared Mueller) Both Jackson and Queen’s status up in the air next few weeks
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Deshaun Watson rusty in Browns debut: ‘I felt every one of those 700 days’ (Fox News) “Cleveland didn’t score on offense until a 43-yard field goal made it 17-8 with about 10 minutes remaining. Cleveland had two defensive scores in the game – a fumble-recovery touchdown from Denzel Ward and a Tony Fields II interception return for a touchdown.”
- Browns vs. Texans - Box Score - December 4, 2022 (ESPN) Final score: Browns 27 Texans 14
- Can’t-Miss Play: Tony Fields’ pick-six vs. Kyle Allen in fourth quarter proves pivotal for Browns (nfl.com) “Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields’ pick-six vs. Houston Texans Kyle Allen in the fourth quarter proves pivotal for the Browns.”
- Unconventional special teams and defensive TDs drive Browns in win over Texans (cleveland.com) “It was a fitting contribution, considering those are the two units that have struggled the most in Watson’s absence as the Browns won only four of their first 11 games.”
- Browns Win Watson’s Debut! (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the win in Houston.
Loading comments...