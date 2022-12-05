Browns current draft slots after two straight wins (and a quick Mock Draft)

With all the draft capital sent out in the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns (more specifically their fanbase) don’t have a lot of excitement looking forward to the upcoming NFL Draft. Instead, many are clingy to the small chance of making the NFL playoffs and the hope that Watson proves he is worth everything the team gave up to get him.

Despite the draft choices sent out in the Watson trade, the Browns still look to have seven draft picks coming their way next year and Mock Drafts are fun. After their Week 13 victory, we can look at where those selections are currently slotted:

Second Round #44

Third Round #99 (Compensatory pick for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s hiring)

Fourth Round #116 and 132

Fifth Round #149

Sixth Round #188

Seventh Round #233

(All selection numbers per Tankathon)

Since we are looking at the upcoming NFL draft, adding a quick Mock Draft is meaningful as well. For today’s we used Pro Football Reference’s Mock Draft Simulator:

Second Round - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Third Round - TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Fourth Round - LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati and S Trey Dean III, Florida

Fifth Round - DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Sixth Round - WR Paker Washington, Penn State

Seventh Round - RB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

What positions do you think the Browns should focus on in the upcoming NFL Draft?