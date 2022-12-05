Panthers to release former Browns QB Baker Mayfield; Cleveland will get fifth-round pick in 2024

It appears that Baker Mayfield’s time with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are electing to release Mayfield today; he will hit waivers.

Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's finalized later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Mayfield’s departure in Carolina coincides with the Deshaun Watson situation in Cleveland once again. Originally, Mayfield’s departure in Cleveland became evident when the Browns made the blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire the former Houston Texans quarterback. Watson made his debut on Sunday in a win over the Texans, while Mayfield is set to depart Carolina.

One intriguing team to look out for on the waiver wire is the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury on Sunday, and the team was quick to sign veteran backup QB Josh Johnson for insurance. But the 49ers could have an interest in adding Mayfield, a player who might be a better fit with the their team if Kyle Shanahan can work wonders with him.

The Panthers releasing Mayfield will officially complete the trade between them and the Browns: Carolina will send a fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Cleveland. If Mayfield had played in 70% of the snaps for the Panthers, then it could have been upgraded to a fourth round pick.

Mayfield was a dismal fit with the Panthers. In 7 games (6 starts), he completed 57.7% of his passes for 1,313 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He finishes with a 1-5 record as their starter.