Browns vs Ravens Week 15 game finally scheduled

When the NFL schedule was released, the Cleveland Browns Week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was set at “to be announced” instead of getting a date and time like the rest of their games. The NFL likes to leave some flexibility for late in the season to put some high-profile matchups on when college football has finished their regular season.

A little less than two weeks prior to the game, the NFL announced that the Browns versus Ravens will be a showcase game on Saturday the 17th at 4:30 PM. The evening game will get a lot of attention as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins face off in primetime.

At 1 PM, the struggling Indianapolis Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL also moved the New York Giants and Washington Commanders into Sunday Night Football and removed the Las Vegas Raiders facing off with the New England Patriots from that slot.

For Cleveland, the Week 15 matchup will be QB Deshaun Watson’s home debut and first nationally televised game as the team’s quarterback. A rocky start against the Houston Texans has created some concerns about Watson shaking off the rust.

Before this matchup, the Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals up next on their schedule. Early betting lines has the Bengals as the favorite for that game after taking out the Kansas City Chiefs this week.