Josh Dobbs finds new home, Browns/Bengals injury updates Monday

The Cleveland Browns didn’t practice on Monday but have turned their eyes toward their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. A convincing (on the scoreboard) win against the Houston Texans wasn’t even close to convincing for Browns fans. Cincinnati is the early favorite for this week.

Today, news came down that former Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs would not be returning to the team’s practice squad. Instead, Dobbs signed on to join the Detroit Lions practice squad. The Lions lost QB Tim Boyle off that squad when he signed with the Chicago Bears.

Dobbs provided a spark of excitement for Cleveland in preseason but was let go when Deshaun Watson returned from suspension. With Jacoby Brissett and Kellen Mond on the 53-man roster behind Watson, Dobbs may have more of a chance with Detroit.

Monday also brought a few injury updates for Week 14. We already covered the update on LB Sione Takitaki being out for the year with a torn ACL. HC Kevin Stefanski also noted that WR David Bell, injured early in the game, is day to day with a thumb injury while WR Anthony Schwartz is in concussion protocol.

S Ronnie Harrison went through concussion protocol Sunday but has been cleared by doctors.

On the Bengals side of things, TE Hayden Hurst is doubtful to play this week due to a calf injury. Hurst had four catches for 42 yards in the two team’s first matchup on Monday Night Football. On a team loaded with pass catchers, Hurst has 48 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns this season including contributing 23 first downs for the team.

While Hurst is unlikely to play, Cleveland will have to deal with WR Ja’Marr Chase who was out in the first matchup.