Playoff Watch 1.0: Winning cures all

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-7-0. This time last year they were 6-6-0 and had rumblings of a possible playoff run. Last season, they had the edge on division play as well as conference wins so if that year’s club had won out they would have made the post-season.

It was just two seasons ago that Cleveland finally broke that 17-year playoff slump and finished 11-5-0. That enabled the Browns to earn the sixth seed in the playoffs. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was named NFL Coach of the Year.

This season, the Browns are a roller coaster on the field for the first 11 games while Jacoby Brissett was the fill-in until the $230 million man Deshaun Watson could return.

Cleveland has given away games (Jets, Chargers, Falcons) and not taken advantage of others they were in and had a chance for a win (Ravens) and even stunk up the place (Patriots).

But there is still hope.

Will the Browns make the playoffs? There is a chance, although very slim. There are just too many AFC clubs ahead of them that Cleveland lost to already that will claim certain tie-breakers. And each week that goes by, the outcome of other games makes the Browns’ percentages go up or down. The website fivethirtyeight.com states that Cleveland has an 87% chance of capturing that elusive #7 seed if they win all of their remaining games.

Perhaps what the franchise could focus on is getting Watson into the fold and used to playing at an elite level again. In his first game back, the rust went everywhere, but hopefully, he will get back his swagger that enabled him to capture three Pro Bowls.

There are several clubs whose final games on the schedule are pretty brutal. Check out the games left for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Let’s examine what the other teams are doing, and who has the best chances of making the postseason.

AFC North Division

#3 seed Baltimore Ravens 8-4-0

With another Baltimore win at the last minute, the Ravens control their own destiny concerning winning the division. With the injury to QB Lamar Jackson and the unknown of how long he will be out, the division currently runs through Baltimore.

Division crown probability: 64%

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Steelers (twice), Browns, Falcons

Post-season probability: 93%

Cincinnati Bengals 8-4-0

The Bengals are a very good team and find themselves the division winner once again, but for now, are layered into second place. They just knocked off the mighty Chiefs and have beaten them the past three times they played KC. Their last defeat was in Week 8 to the Browns. A 19-17 loss to Baltimore is what is keeping them from being atop the division but have a rematch game coming up in the final game. The rest of Cincy’s schedule is very brutal with no cupcake clubs.

Division crown probability: 35%

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Browns, Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills, Ravens

Post-season probability: 91%

Cleveland Browns 5-7-0

There still remains a chance that Cleveland can make the post-season. The formula must be for the Browns to win out while other teams must lose games. Currently on a two-game win streak, but the schedule is brutal going forward. Cleveland did gain one slot in the seed order this week going from 12th to Number 11.

Division crown probability: 1%

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Bengals, Ravens, Commanders, Steelers,

Post-season probability: 3%

Pittsburgh Steelers 5-7-0

The Steelers are not a good team but keep hanging in there. Like the Browns, they will need to win out and then have a ton of help in certain games if they plan to contend for that seventh seed.

Division crown probability: 1%

Last five games: 3-2-0. Toughest opponents remaining: Ravens (twice), Browns

Post-season probability: 3%

AFC East

#1 seed Buffalo Bills 9-3-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Patriots

Post-season probability: 99%

AFC South

#4 seed Tennessee Titans 7-5-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Chargers, Cowboys

Post-season probability: 96%

AFC West

#2 seed Kansas City Chiefs 9-3-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Seahawks

Post-season probability: 99%

Wild Cards

#5. Cincinnati Bengals 8-4-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Browns, Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills, Ravens

Post-season probability: 91%

#6. Miami Dolphins 8-4-0

Last five games: 4-1. Toughest opponents remaining: Chargers, Bills, Packers, Patriots, Jets

Post-season probability: 81%

#7. New York Jets 7-5-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Bills, Seahawks, Dolphins

Post-season probability: 56%

On the Outside

#8. New England Patriots 6-6-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Bengals, Dolphins, Bills

Post-season probability: 32%

#9. Los Angeles Chargers 6-6-0

Last five games: 2-3. Toughest opponents remaining: Dolphins, Titans, Colts, Rams

Post-season probability: 33%

#10. Las Vegas Raiders 5-7-0

Last five games: 3-2. Toughest opponents remaining: Rams, Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Chiefs

Post-season probability: 8%

Week 14 looking ahead: Results that could help the Browns

Thursday

Rams over Raiders

Sunday

Browns over Bengals

Bills over Jets

Jaguars over Titans

Steelers over Ravens

Chargers over Dolphins

Monday

Cardinals over Patriots