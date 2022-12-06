Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 13

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|46
|71%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|44
|68%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|38
|58%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|37
|57%
|2 tackles, 4 assists (6 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|32
|49%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|27
|42%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|25
|38%
|1 pass defended.
|DL
|Ben Stille
|10
|15%
|No stats registered.
- It seems like the announcers (and camera crew) often seem to point out in surprise that “Myles Garrett is not in the game right now!,” but then when you look at the snap counts, he still leads all defensive linemen in snaps. Garrett is banged up but working through it; he drew one holding penalty, and on the screen pass intercepted by Tony Fields, I thought he (along with Chase Winovich) did a good job holding their ground instead of blindly going for a sack.
-
Alex Wright had a nice grade from PFF (81.0), which was the highest among Browns defensive linemen on the day.
-
Perrion Winfrey got a fair amount of reps (57%) and had 6 tackles.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|51
|78%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|47
|72%
|1 tackle, 8 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|33
|51%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD.
|LB
|Deion Jones
|19
|29%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
- Unfortunately, Sione Takitaki is now out for the season. The middle linebacker spot has been cursed for the Browns this year, as they’ve lost Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips, and now Takitaki to season-ending injuries. Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah be placed in that role, or Deion Jones?
-
Tony Fields was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 81.6. He had the had trick of an interception (for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery (on special teams).
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|56
|86%
|3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined). 1 QH, 1 pass defended, 1 FR, 1 TD.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|56
|86%
|4 tackles (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|37
|57%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|A.J. Green
|8
|12%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|8
|12%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
- I’m still not fond of some of Denzel Ward’s tackling, but PFF praised his coverage, saying, “Ward will make the highlight reels for his 4-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but he also did a terrific job in coverage today. Targeted three times, he allowed just one catch for a mere 3 yards and forced an incompletion.”
-
Greg Newsome was the Browns’ highest-graded cornerback in his return, per PFF, grading out to an 81.1.
-
Martin Emerson allowed the game’s only touchdown late in the game, but still had what seemed to be tight coverage.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|65
|100%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|65
|100%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|9
|14%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
John Johnson logged an interception on the first snap of the game — it was a bit lucky, but hey, this defense has desperately needed turnovers, so I’ll take it.
-
Grant Delpit came up with a great hit to break up a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1 yard line in the first half.
Loading comments...