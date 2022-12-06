 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 13

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 46 71% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 44 68% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 38 58% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 37 57% 2 tackles, 4 assists (6 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 32 49% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
DL Alex Wright 27 42% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Chase Winovich 25 38% 1 pass defended.
DL Ben Stille 10 15% No stats registered.
  • It seems like the announcers (and camera crew) often seem to point out in surprise that “Myles Garrett is not in the game right now!,” but then when you look at the snap counts, he still leads all defensive linemen in snaps. Garrett is banged up but working through it; he drew one holding penalty, and on the screen pass intercepted by Tony Fields, I thought he (along with Chase Winovich) did a good job holding their ground instead of blindly going for a sack.
  • Alex Wright had a nice grade from PFF (81.0), which was the highest among Browns defensive linemen on the day.
  • Perrion Winfrey got a fair amount of reps (57%) and had 6 tackles.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 51 78% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 47 72% 1 tackle, 8 assists (9 combined).
LB Tony Fields 33 51% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD.
LB Deion Jones 19 29% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Justin Kunaszyk 2 3% No stats registered.
  • Unfortunately, Sione Takitaki is now out for the season. The middle linebacker spot has been cursed for the Browns this year, as they’ve lost Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips, and now Takitaki to season-ending injuries. Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah be placed in that role, or Deion Jones?
  • Tony Fields was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 81.6. He had the had trick of an interception (for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery (on special teams).

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 56 86% 3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined). 1 QH, 1 pass defended, 1 FR, 1 TD.
CB Greg Newsome 56 86% 4 tackles (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Martin Emerson 37 57% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB A.J. Green 8 12% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Greedy Williams 8 12% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
  • I’m still not fond of some of Denzel Ward’s tackling, but PFF praised his coverage, saying, “Ward will make the highlight reels for his 4-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but he also did a terrific job in coverage today. Targeted three times, he allowed just one catch for a mere 3 yards and forced an incompletion.”
  • Greg Newsome was the Browns’ highest-graded cornerback in his return, per PFF, grading out to an 81.1.
  • Martin Emerson allowed the game’s only touchdown late in the game, but still had what seemed to be tight coverage.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 65 100% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
S Grant Delpit 65 100% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 1 pass defended.
S Ronnie Harrison 9 14% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • John Johnson logged an interception on the first snap of the game — it was a bit lucky, but hey, this defense has desperately needed turnovers, so I’ll take it.
  • Grant Delpit came up with a great hit to break up a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1 yard line in the first half.

