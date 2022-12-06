Daily Dawg Chow 12/6: On To Cincinnati

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns final 5 games against teams with a combined winning record, 3 in playoff contention (Jared Mueller) A tough schedule now that Houston is out of the way
- Panthers to release former Browns QB Baker Mayfield; Cleveland will get fifth-round pick in 2024 (Chris Pokorny) With Mayfield’s release, the terms of the trade between Cleveland and Carolina are final.
- Browns vs Ravens Week 15 game finally scheduled (Jared Mueller) Listed at TBA, the AFC North rivals will get one of the Saturday spots
- Update on Sione Takitaki after being carted off in Week 13 (Jared Mueller) Unfortunate news for the Browns linebacker
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Why Deshaun Watson should fare better against the Bengals in his second game back: Mary Kay Cabot (cleveland.com) “Watson was without one of his premier weapons in David Njoku, who’s having a Pro Bowl season.”
- How Many Games Can The Cleveland Browns Win With Deshaun Watson In Catch-Up Mode? (Forbes) “The Browns’ offense failed to score a touchdown in the game, but still won by two touchdowns.”
- The Continuing Evolution of Donovan Peoples-Jones (Sports Illustrated) “Like the returns against the Bucs, the 76-yard touchdown played a critical role in helping the Browns secure the victory in Houston.”
- Tony Fields among Cleveland Browns with rising stocks (Factory Of Sadness) “Don’t expect this type of outing from Fields going forward, as it’s not likely that the young man causes two turnovers and recovers a third every game.”
- Is DeShaun Watson’s Rust A Concern Longterm? - Q&A (YoutTube) Quincy Carrier examines the outlook after Sunday’s performance
