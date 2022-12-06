Following a interesting win, the Browns face the Bengals for the second time this year

Browns vs Bengals: Everything you need to know for Week 14

Week 13 of the Cleveland Browns season is both one that will be remembered and one that many would like to forget including QB Deshaun Watson. The Browns continued to salvage their season and playoff hopes with a strong victory over a weak team in the Houston Texans.

There were a lot of Brownies and Frownies to go around in Week 13 including the fact that RB Nick Chubb continued to see a lot of eight-man boxes despite Watson’s return.

With our Turn the Page Tuesday, we close the book on last week and start to prepare for this week’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Week 14 starts a really tough closing schedule for Cleveland with the team an underdog against their division rival despite a victory earlier this year.

As we did last week, we will use this article as our StoryStream for Browns vs Bengals for Week 14. You can bookmark this page to keep track of any and all coverage that connects to that game. All of the articles will be linked below.

So how do we turn the page from last week to this week? A few questions come to mind:

Nerves or Rust for Watson?

A huge question for Cleveland’s offense is whether or not the poor showing against the Texans was his nerves returning to the field, especially against his old team, or is it just rust from sitting out for almost two years?

If it was nerves, the hope for him to bounce back this week is real. If it was rust, it may be tough for just one game to be enough to knock that rust off.

4th String Linebacker a Problem?

Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and, now, Sione Takitaki have all been lost for the year. While the Browns brought in Deion Jones to help replace Walker, it has been TakiTaki who has really stepped up. Now, Jones, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk have to step up and play better.

With QB Joe Burrow next on the schedule, the middle of the defense could be picked on even more.

Cade York Right the Ship?

While many things about Cleveland’s Week 13 win can be credited to playing a terrible Texans team, York’s kicking isn’t one of them. He was five for five on kicks (two field goals) after missing a kick in three out of four prior games.

In a game that could be high scoring, having a reliable kicker will be huge. Is York finally there?

First Matchup: Lot to Teach or Throw it Away?

The Browns dominated the Bengals on Halloween night on the way to a 32-13 victory. Since then, Cincinnati hasn’t lost a game including wins against quality opponents (Tennesee and Kansas City) the last two weeks. Is there a lot that can be learned from that matchup weeks ago or do we throw the tape away and start fresh?

The biggest thing is that the Bengals will have WR Ja’Marr Chase this week and the Browns will have CB Denzel Ward.

Will Burrow get sacked five times again? Will the running game get barely used again? Will RB Nick Chubb and WR Amari Cooper star again?

It can be tough to beat a team twice in the same season but Cleveland seems to have their instate rival’s number lately.

Let Down Game for Bengals?

While the Ohio rivalry may be real, beating the Chiefs last week in primetime was a much bigger game for Cincinnati. While they will want revenge for earlier this season and to, finally, get Burrow a win versus the Browns, could a letdown game be coming?

One thing to watch for is Chase and Ward playing this week. Earlier this offseason, the Bengals receivers made it clear that they have Cleveland’s corners on their minds:

Remember to bookmark this article as everything you will need for this week's coverage will be found linked below.