David Njoku hints at returning this week, will according to report

The Cleveland Browns have two massive back-to-back AFC North games in Weeks 14 and 15 and they need all the help they can get on their playoff push. Injuries continue to be an important part of the team’s story including losing their third linebacker, all of who have started this season, for the season in Week 13.

Sione TakiTaki’s injury isn’t the only one for the team. WRs David Bell and Anthony Schwartz are each dealing with injuries as well to start off this week.

Not all injury news is bad news, however, for the Browns. TE David Njoku, who would be extra important if Bell and Schwartz can’t play, hinted that he would be back this week in an Instagram post:

A short time later, it was reported that Njoku would in fact practice and play this week:

The #Browns plan is indeed to have David Njoku practice this week and play Sunday after missing last week, per a league source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 6, 2022

Njoku’s likely return coincides with the Cincinnati Bengals likely being without their middle-of-the-field tight end Hayden Hurst.

Cleveland did not need their star tight end in Week 13 against Houston to get the victory. A week of rest hopefully did Njoku’s knee some good. He missed three games earlier this year with an ankle injury.

On the season, in just nine games, Njoku has 41 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns. He is still on pace to top his best season, 2018, where he had 56 receptions for 639 yards.

Week 14 against the Bengals will also be Njoku’s first-week catching passes from Deshaun Watson.

How big of an impact do you think Njoku’s return can have on the offense?