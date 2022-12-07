 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns Reacts Survey: Week 14 - What do we expect from Deshaun Watson against Cincinnati?

Will the Browns' QB be able to shake off the rust?

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: DEC 04 Browns at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 13, coming off of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns rose to 48%. This past Sunday, fans saw the return of Deshaun Watson and beat the Houston Texans 27-14. Watson looked beyond rusty, though, and it's hard to imagine him getting it together quick enough to compete with teams that aren't the Texans. It'll be interesting to see whether fan confidence goes up or down this week.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Do you see Deshaun Watson performing better against the Cincinnati Bengals this week?” I hate to focus on Watson each week with these questions now, but it is a big topic.

The other question asks, “Will the Browns' defense have Joe Burrow’s number again?” Although the Browns have had success against him, he'll burn them before long, and he has his top weapons back now.

Poll

Do you see Deshaun Watson performing better against the Cincinnati Bengals this week?

view results
  • 26%
    Yes, much better
    (31 votes)
  • 48%
    Yes, but just a little better
    (58 votes)
  • 25%
    No, I'm expecting the same rust
    (30 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Browns’ defense have Joe Burrow’s number again?

view results
  • 38%
    Yes
    (43 votes)
  • 61%
    No
    (69 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

