Browns Reacts Survey: Week 14 - What do we expect from Deshaun Watson against Cincinnati?

In Week 13, coming off of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns rose to 48%. This past Sunday, fans saw the return of Deshaun Watson and beat the Houston Texans 27-14. Watson looked beyond rusty, though, and it's hard to imagine him getting it together quick enough to compete with teams that aren't the Texans. It'll be interesting to see whether fan confidence goes up or down this week.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Do you see Deshaun Watson performing better against the Cincinnati Bengals this week?” I hate to focus on Watson each week with these questions now, but it is a big topic.

The other question asks, “Will the Browns' defense have Joe Burrow’s number again?” Although the Browns have had success against him, he'll burn them before long, and he has his top weapons back now.

Poll Do you see Deshaun Watson performing better against the Cincinnati Bengals this week? Yes, much better

Yes, but just a little better

No, I'm expecting the same rust vote view results 26% Yes, much better (31 votes)

48% Yes, but just a little better (58 votes)

25% No, I'm expecting the same rust (30 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now