 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 12/7: Njoku may be back this week, Bitonio named Man of the year

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...