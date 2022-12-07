Daily Dawg Chow 12/7: Njoku may be back this week, Bitonio named Man of the year

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- David Njoku hints at returning this week, will according to report (Jared Mueller) After missing last week, Njoku’s return could be at perfect time
- Browns name Joel Bitonio as 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year (Thomas Moore) Veteran offensive guard honored for his dedication to the community and performance on the field.
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns stay put at No. 20 heading into Week 14 (Chris Pokorny) The Bengals and Steelers were big risers after wins last week.
- Browns vs Bengals: Everything you need to know for Week 14 (Jared Mueller and Chris Pokorny) Following a interesting win, the Browns face the Bengals for the second time this year
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 14 vs. Bengals (clevelandbrowns.com) “Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.”
- Browns’ top 10 defensive players in Week 13, per PFF (Browns Wire) “With contributions from a variety of unexpected players, the Browns were able to limit the Texans to just 14 points, with half of them coming in garbage time.”
- Jacoby Brissett isn’t the only guy who deserves a shot after a stint with the Cleveland Browns (Factory of Sadness) “Brissett looked good for stretches as a starter but there were times that fans were calling for Dobbs to get some time, as he was a very dynamic player in the preseason.”
- Former Browns’ QB Josh Dobbs finds new NFL home (Fox 8) “During the 2022 preseason with Cleveland, Dobbs completed 35-of-53 passes, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former college standout at Tennessee added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.”
- Film Breakdown DeShaun Watson’s Debut (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews the tape of the win in Houston
