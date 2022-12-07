Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 14 TV Map

The Week 14 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Not everyone in Ohio is getting the Battle of Ohio (although all of the heavily-populated cities are). The Southeast portion of Ohio will get Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh instead. In Northeast Ohio, the Browns game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Once again, there is not much national coverage for the Browns. Parts of Indiana and Kentucky will see the game, as will Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 14 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams (Amazon)

Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (FOX)

Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (CBS)

Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)

Monday - 8:15 PM ET: New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.