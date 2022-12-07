Donovan Peoples-Jones wins weekly AFC award

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans in Week 13 thanks to the efforts on defense and special teams. The poor play by the Texans was also a huge part of the Browns win as well.

The team is hoping the offense can join the party this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For his efforts, WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones was awarded AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Peoples-Jones returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown to give Cleveland a 7-5 lead against Houston. The team would maintain a lead for the rest of the game.

The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan has returned 13 punts this season with an average of 14.8 yards per return.

Special teams as a whole played a good game in Week 13. K Cade York made all five of his kicks (two field goals, three extra points) while P Corey Bojorquez downed four of his six punts inside the 20-yard line.

After a long Bojorquez punt, LB Jordan Kunaszyk forced a fumble which was recovered by LB Tony Fields II.

All and all, a complete game for the Browns special teams. A much-needed complete game given the struggles the offense went through.