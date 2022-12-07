Open thread: Which 1 Bengal would you want to add to the Browns roster?

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals square off in what could be an important matchup in the AFC North. It only becomes important for the visitors if the Browns win again while the Bengals fight for the AFC North crown continues either way.

One of the fun parts of sports is the ‘what if’ questions and the conversations that they lead to. What if LeCharles Bentley doesn’t get hurt? What if Cleveland doesn’t draft Johnny Manziel? What if Ernest Byner doesn’t fumble?

Those are just three random ones from the somewhat recent past of the Browns.

Current questions are also interesting. What if Joe Burrow never beats Cleveland? What if the Browns do actually win out this year? What if Cleveland doesn’t blow games to the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers?

As we look to encourage more conversation on our site and social media platforms, today’s question we want to ask is a little more interesting:

Which Bengal would you pick to add to this Browns roster?

A few options to choose from or you can choose someone else:

Joe Burrow - One of the best QBs in the league, young, from Ohio and already made the Super Bowl. What can they get in a Watson trade then?

Ja'Marr Chase - An elite receiver to pair with Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones but does he make the overall team that much better compared to other players on this list?

DJ Reader - Fills the biggest need (literally and figuratively) on the Cleveland roster but is that really who you are stealing from the division rival?

Trey Hendrickson - Cincy's top pass rusher (sorry Buckeye fans wanting Sam Hubbard ), does adding him to Myles Garrett make up for the run deficiencies on the defense?

Jessie Bates III - The Bengals franchise player, Bates could hit free agency this offseason. He's been a difference-maker on the backend but would he be able to lift this Browns defense?

Who would you choose? Why? Someone not listed here? Defend your choice in the comments