Browns sign linebacker, place Sione Takitaki on IR

The Cleveland Browns have struggled up the middle on defense for most of the season. While the defensive tackle position has left a lot to be desired, injuries at linebacker have caused a lot of problems on the second level as well.

So far this season, the Browns have lost three starting linebackers for the year due to injuries: Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki. Each player has stepped in for the other but have gone down like dominos.

Takitaki’s injury was the latest leaving Deion Jones, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk as next up to fill the role(s) next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

On Wednesday, Cleveland added another name to that list by signing Reggie Ragland off of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Ragland was a second-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama. He played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 32 starts. After one year with the Detroit Lions, Ragland spend the 2021 season with the New York Giants where he played in all 17 games, starting nine.

Ragland is primarily a run-stopping defender with limited coverage and pass-rush abilities. In many ways, he’s exactly the kind of player the Browns need to add to their linebacking group at this point.

To make room for Ragland on the 53-man roster, Cleveland officially placed Takitaki on injured reserve.