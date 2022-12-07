 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Bengals first injury report: Both teams get starters back, rest others

Important returns on offense for both sides.

By JaredMueller
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals return to the field for preparations for their Week 14 matchup, injuries could be very interesting to watch this week. The Browns already placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve and replaced him with LB Reggie Ragland. They also added WR Jaelon Darden while placing WR Anthony Schwartz on IR as well.

The Bengals made it known that TE Hayden Hurst was unlikely to play this week as well due to a calf injury.

Wednesday’s injury reports, the first of the week, included a bunch of different players resting. The new normal in the NFL, the following players either sat out practice or were limited only due to rest:

Browns

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Jadeveon Clowney
  • Amari Cooper

Bengals

  • Von Bell
  • La’el Collins
  • D.J. Reader

Both teams also had a few important players on the injury list with TE David Njoku and RB Joe Mixon’s return to practice the most positive updates.

Browns Injury Report

  • David Bell - Thumb - Limited
  • Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP
  • AJ Green - Knee - DNP
  • James Hudson - Illness - DNP
  • David Njoku - Knee - Limited
  • Denzel Ward - Ankle/Illnss - DNP
  • Chase Winovich - Knee - Full
  • Alex Wright - Knee - Full

Bengals Injury Report

  • Jessie Bates - Groin - Full
  • Hayden Hurst - Calf - DNP
  • Joe Mixon - Concussion - Full

We will keep you updated on all the injuries going into this week’s Battle of Ohio matchup.

