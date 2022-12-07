Browns, Bengals first injury report: Both teams get starters back, rest others

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals return to the field for preparations for their Week 14 matchup, injuries could be very interesting to watch this week. The Browns already placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve and replaced him with LB Reggie Ragland. They also added WR Jaelon Darden while placing WR Anthony Schwartz on IR as well.

The Bengals made it known that TE Hayden Hurst was unlikely to play this week as well due to a calf injury.

Wednesday’s injury reports, the first of the week, included a bunch of different players resting. The new normal in the NFL, the following players either sat out practice or were limited only due to rest:

Browns

Joel Bitonio

Jadeveon Clowney

Amari Cooper

Bengals

Von Bell

La’el Collins

D.J. Reader

Both teams also had a few important players on the injury list with TE David Njoku and RB Joe Mixon’s return to practice the most positive updates.

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Thumb - Limited

Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP

AJ Green - Knee - DNP

James Hudson - Illness - DNP

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Denzel Ward - Ankle/Illnss - DNP

Chase Winovich - Knee - Full

Alex Wright - Knee - Full

Bengals Injury Report

Jessie Bates - Groin - Full

Hayden Hurst - Calf - DNP

Joe Mixon - Concussion - Full

We will keep you updated on all the injuries going into this week’s Battle of Ohio matchup.