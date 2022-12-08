Thursday Night Football, Week 14: Raiders vs. Rams betting odds, pick

Week 14 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Los Angeles Rams! The Rams are completely inept now, having lost six straight games and not playing particularly well on either side of the ball. The Raiders, meanwhile, have gone on a three-game winning streak after starting the year at 2-7. They still have a lot of faults, but their momentum should continue against the Rams before their tough test begins to close out the season against the Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, and Chiefs. Raiders 27, Rams 13.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are 6-point favorites against the Rams.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.