NFL Picks Week 14, and media picks for Browns vs. Bengals

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 6 point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 14 game between the Browns and Bengals:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Bengals 28, Browns 23

NFL Week 14 picJoe Burrow has never beaten the Browns, which will make this a challenge. But the Bengals are playing well. The Browns have Deshaun Watson back, but he was awful against the Texans. The Bengals and Burrow will keep it rolling. Bengals take it. s

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Bengals 30, Browns 20

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Bengals 31, Browns 22

The Bengals love hearing how much they own the Chiefs of late. But they should hate how much Cleveland has dominated the Battle of Ohio with five consecutive victories and won the earlier meeting this season 32-13. The Bengals have realized how strong their running game can be with Samaje Perine or Joe Mixon playing off Joe Burrow having his full complement of dangerous downfield weapons. The Bengals didn’t adjust well in the first matchup without Ja’Marr Chase. Chase makes up for lost time and stops the intrastate skid as Burrow easily outduels Deshaun Watson.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Bengals 28, Browns 25

The Bengals have won four straight games since the Halloween disaster against the Browns. Joe Burrow is 0-4 as a starter against Cleveland, and the Browns are clinging to their playoff hopes with Deshaun Watson. Cincinnati keeps it moving in the right direction, but Cleveland keeps it close.

