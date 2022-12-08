Daily Dawg Chow 12/8: DPJ has special week, Burrow is aware of Myles

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- Browns, Bengals first injury report: Both teams get starters back, rest others (Jared Mueller) Important returns on offense for both sides.
- Browns claim speedy receiver/returner, Schwartz to IR (Jared Mueller) Small in stature, Darden could be the long term Jakeem Grant replacement.
- Browns sign linebacker, place Sione Takitaki on IR (Jared Mueller) Ragland has an interesting history in the NFL
- Donovan Peoples-Jones wins weekly AFC award (Jared Mueller) A huge punt return TD seemed to turn the tide for the Browns.
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 14 - What do we expect from Deshaun Watson against Cincinnati? (Chris Pokorny) Will the Browns’ QB be able to shake off the rust?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns plan on making it 5-0 against Joe Burrow Sunday in Cincinnati; can he stop them? (cleveland.com) “They have Myles Garrett,” he said. “That’s different from everybody else.”
- Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns (Cincinnati Enquirer) “Why have the Cincinnati Bengals struggled against Cleveland Browns? Because of Myles Garrett, Joe Burrow says”
- Browns star DE Myles Garrett leads early Pro Bowl voting (WOIO) “Garrett and Nick Bosa of the 49ers are the top two vote-getters at defensive end. Garrett has just over 92,000 votes, behing Bosa’s 118,000.”
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: ‘We Love Each Other’ (Sports Illustrated) “Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns.”
- Jim Leonhard should be Browns’ defensive coordinator target after getting passed up by Wisconsin (Browns Wire) “Hiring former Ohio State interim head coach and Cincinnati Bearcats’ head coach Luke Fickell as their head coach, the Badgers left Leonhard hanging despite rallying the team to a winning record after being named interim head coach.”
- Romance thrives at Cleveland Browns games (abc6) “Engagements are nothing new at sporting events. They are often featured with cheesy graphics on the Jumbotron during the game.”
- Let’s Talk Browns’ Defense Mirage & Watson’s Rust w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Two of the best talk about what actually happened on Sunday
