Nick Chubb finalist for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Every year, one player from each NFL team is nominated for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. From there, it whittles down to eight athletes.

This year’s nominee from the Browns is RB Nick Chubb. Today, Chubb was informed he is one of the eight finalists for this award.

The winner will be revealed during the “NFL Honors” before Super Bowl LVII and receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

This award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers Art Rooney, Sr. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1964. As an owner, Rooney was often counted on to become the referee in owner’s meetings and was instrumental in many changes involved with the league up until his death in 1988. He was considered to be fair and unbiased.

The recipient of this award is determined by the players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The eight finalists are grouped into four players from each conference. This year’s finalists are defensive end CALAIS CAMPBELL (Baltimore), running back NICK CHUBB (Cleveland), defensive end MAXX CROSBY (Las Vegas) and defensive end JERRY HUGHES (Houston) in the AFC, and linebacker LAVONTE DAVID (Tampa Bay), running back DALVIN COOK (Minnesota), running back AARON JONES (Green Bay) and fullback KYLE JUSZCZYK (San Francisco) in the NFC.

The purpose of an award such as this is to promote good sportsmanship in a violent world that is called professional football. Qualities of on-field sportsmanship, fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition, are essential in growing the game.