Browns, Bengals Thursday injury report: Cooper, Higgins, Hubbard limited, Winovich DNP

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals return to the field for preparations for their Week 14 matchup, injuries could be very interesting to watch this week. The Browns already placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve and replaced him with LB Reggie Ragland. They also added WR Jaelon Darden while placing WR Anthony Schwartz on IR as well.

The Bengals made it known that TE Hayden Hurst was unlikely to play this week as well due to a calf injury.

Wednesday’s injury reports, the first of the week, included a bunch of different players resting. The new normal in the NFL. Jack Conklin was the only player purely resting on Thursday.

Both teams also had a few important players on the injury list this week with TE David Njoku and RB Joe Mixon’s return to practice the most positive updates. On day two of practice this week, a few new additions and updates (highlighted in bold below) raise some eyebrows:

Browns Injury Report

Amari Cooper - Rest - Hip - Limited

Pharoah Brown - Illness - DNP

David Bell - Thumb - Limited

Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP to Full

AJ Green - Knee - DNP to Limited

James Hudson - Illness - DNP to Limited

David Njoku - Knee - Limited

Denzel Ward - Ankle/Illnss - DNP to Limited

Chase Winovich - Knee - Full to DNP

Alex Wright - Knee - Full

Bengals Injury Report

Tee Higgins - Hamstring - Limited

Sam Hubbard - Calf - Limited

Jessie Bates - Groin - Full

Hayden Hurst - Calf - DNP

Joe Mixon - Concussion - Full

We will keep you updated on all the injuries going into this week’s Battle of Ohio matchup. The additions of injuries to Cooper, Higgins and Hubbard, along with Winovich going from full to DNP are all vital to watch for Friday’s final report.