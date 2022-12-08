Browns, Bengals Thursday injury report: Cooper, Higgins, Hubbard limited, Winovich DNP

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals return to the field for preparations for their Week 14 matchup, injuries could be very interesting to watch this week. The Browns already placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve and replaced him with LB Reggie Ragland. They also added WR Jaelon Darden while placing WR Anthony Schwartz on IR as well.
The Bengals made it known that TE Hayden Hurst was unlikely to play this week as well due to a calf injury.
Wednesday’s injury reports, the first of the week, included a bunch of different players resting. The new normal in the NFL. Jack Conklin was the only player purely resting on Thursday.
Both teams also had a few important players on the injury list this week with TE David Njoku and RB Joe Mixon’s return to practice the most positive updates. On day two of practice this week, a few new additions and updates (highlighted in bold below) raise some eyebrows:
Browns Injury Report
- Amari Cooper - Rest - Hip - Limited
- Pharoah Brown - Illness - DNP
- David Bell - Thumb - Limited
- Myles Garrett - Rest/Shoulder - DNP to Full
- AJ Green - Knee - DNP to Limited
- James Hudson - Illness - DNP to Limited
- David Njoku - Knee - Limited
- Denzel Ward - Ankle/Illnss - DNP to Limited
- Chase Winovich - Knee - Full to DNP
- Alex Wright - Knee - Full
Bengals Injury Report
- Tee Higgins - Hamstring - Limited
- Sam Hubbard - Calf - Limited
- Jessie Bates - Groin - Full
- Hayden Hurst - Calf - DNP
- Joe Mixon - Concussion - Full
We will keep you updated on all the injuries going into this week’s Battle of Ohio matchup. The additions of injuries to Cooper, Higgins and Hubbard, along with Winovich going from full to DNP are all vital to watch for Friday’s final report.
