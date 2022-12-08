Turnovers will be key for Browns against Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have had QB Joe Burrow’s number. As the Cincinnati Bengals fan said, hilariously, after getting her wisdom teeth pulled “my... hero can’t beat the Browns.”

While Burrow has put up strong individual numbers against Cleveland (over 1,200 yards and seven TDs in four games), the Browns defense has also made his life difficult with 18 sacks, seven fumbles and four interceptions.

Cincinnati looks to get their revenge in Week 14 with Cleveland coming to town. The home team has a chance to kill off most of their visitor’s hope of making the playoffs.

For the Browns to win again, they must continue to force Burrow into turnovers but, so far this year, he has just eight interceptions on 440 attempts. DE Myles Garrett caused one of those when he tipped Burrow’s pass at the line of scrimmage:

Even his eight interceptions need perspective after he threw four in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 11 games since, he has only thrown four including two more against the Steelers prior to Thanksgiving.

Like Pittsburgh, the Browns need to continue to be a team that causes difficulties for Burrow. Not only is Garrett table to get his hands up to deflect passes but he is primarily responsible for many of the sacks and fumbles that the Bengals quarterback has had against his in-state rival.

In three out of the four Cincinnati losses this year, Burrow has thrown at least one interception.

While Cleveland could win this week on the backs of a strong run game and Deshaun Watson starting to find some of his magic, the defense getting at least one turnover from Burrow would play a huge role.

They’ve had his number for a while, Garrett and company are hoping to continue that streak this week and keep their playoff hopes alive.