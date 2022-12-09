Browns fans’ confidence rises to 55%; fans think Deshaun Watson will be a little better against Bengals

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 14, 55% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 7 percentage points from last week. The Browns had their biggest day of complementary football in 2022, scoring two defensive touchdowns and seeing a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones. But all of that it with a grain of salt, because the Texans are really bad. More concerning is how the offense will score points for the rest of the season with how rusty Deshaun Watson looked.

Our opponent this week, the Bengals, are riding a four-game winning streak, and with their big win over the Chiefs this past Sunday, their confidence meter is now at 98% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 6-point underdogs to the Bengals.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 14. The first one asked, “Do you see Deshaun Watson performing better against the Cincinnati Bengals this week?” The top answer was "Yes, but just a little bit better," which received 48% of the votes. 24% expect the same level of rust, while 28% think he'll be much better.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Will the Browns’ defense have Joe Burrow’s number again?” It was a simple yes/no question, and 59% of the fans voted “No.” On a national level, fans are picking the Bengals to beat the Browns on Sunday.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.