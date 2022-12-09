Daily Dawg Chow 12/9: The Battle Of Ohio is nigh

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Bengals: Scouting the Cincinnati Bengals with our Q&A with Cincy Jungle (Chris Pokorny) We ask about what the Bengals need to improve against Cleveland, their impression on facing Deshaun Watson this week, and more.
- Turnovers will be key for Browns against Joe Burrow, Bengals (Jared Mueller) Cleveland got an INT and fumble in the first matchup
- Nick Chubb finalist for Rooney Sportsmanship Award (Barry Shuck) Annual award is considered one of the season’s most prestigious
- NFL Picks Week 14, and media picks for Browns vs. Bengals (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 14 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Bengals.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson on rust: ‘When it clicks, it clicks’ (ESPN) “Watson, who led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, said that several of his misfires were due to issues with “mechanics” and “fundamentals.”
- ‘It’s not a good feeling’: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals’ receivers eager to end skid against Browns (cleveland.com) “I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Chase said with a look of bewilderment.”
- Week 14 Injury Report: Browns missing 3 from Thursday’s practice (Browns Wire) “However, with one player sitting out on a scheduled day of rest, only two did not see the field due to an ailment.”
- Top 5 all-time punt returners in Cleveland Browns history (Dawg Pound Daily) “DPJ has been becoming increasingly better in this part of his game. Could he make an even bigger impact in this department moving forward?”
- Why Myles Garrett Gives The Bengals Fits (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down Cincinnati’s biggest problem in facing us
