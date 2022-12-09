Friday practice report: Cooper, Bell sit out while Winovich, Brown return to practice

As the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals trot onto the field for their final practice before their Week 14 matchup, a few key injuries linger on both sides. Thursday’s injury report included a new injury note for Browns WR Amari Cooper as well as Bengals WR Tee Higgins and DE Same Hubbard.

All three stars were limited on Thursday.

In Berea on Friday, Cooper was noted as sitting out practice along with fellow WR David Bell who has been dealing with a thumb issue. According to a report, both are expected to play Sunday despite not practicing on Friday:

#Browns WRs Amari Cooper (hip), David Bell aren't practicing but belief is they'll play Sunday vs. #Bengals.

Cleveland got some positive news on Friday with DE Chase Winovich and TE Pharoah Brown returning to practice. Brown was ill yesterday but Winovich’s status was up in the air after being a full participant on Wednesday but sitting out on Thursday.

Outside of Cooper, most of the starters dealing with injury seem to be progressing well going into the weekend. Denzel Ward, David Njoku and Myles Garrett have all been able to practice this week.

We will get the final injury report later this afternoon. That will include official designations going into this weekend’s matchup.