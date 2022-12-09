Injury updates on Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard and Amari Cooper

Thursday had what seemed to be some major injury news ahead of the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. As we covered earlier today, while DE Chase Winovich and TE Pharoah Brown returned to practice on Friday, WRs Amari Cooper and David Bell sat out.

In his press conference after Friday’s practice, HC Kevin Stefanski noted that Cooper would be the only Browns player with an injury designation heading into the weekend. Cooper will be questionable for Sunday’s game after injuring his hip in practice on Thursday.

While having TE David Njoku back will be helpful for the team, facing the Bengals without Cooper could make things very difficult for QB Deshaun Watson.

Cincinnati also had a couple of big names show up on their injury report with WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard limited in practice. Today, Bengals HC Zac Taylor gave a positive update on those two:

Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard are good to go against the Browns. Tee was limited again today but Zac Taylor said he was just trying to protect them that's why they moved to limited yesterday #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 9, 2022

We will get the official, final injury report a little later today but, for Browns fans, most importantly will be any updates on Cooper through the weekend and up until the inactive list report at 11:30 AM Sunday.

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available.