Browns vs Bengals: Final injury report has just one player from each team

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals lock up in an important AFC North matchup this Sunday. The Battle of Ohio has been owned by the Browns but the Bengals made the Super Bowl last year, have the better record this year and, again, have Super Bowl aspirations.

Thought the week, injuries have been an interesting story to watch including Friday when multiple reports provided information. First, we learned that DE Chase Winovich and TE Pharoah Brown returned to practice but two receivers sat out. Then we learned that WR Amari Cooper hurt his hip on Thursday while WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard were limited due to caution.

Finally, we got the final injury report for the week which ended up including only two players with injury designations going into the weekend:

Browns Injury Report

Amari Cooper - Hip - Questionable

Bengals Injury Report

Hayden Hurst - Calf - Out

Hurt was not expected to play this week while Higgins and Hubbard were limited again on Friday but have no injury designation. RB Joe Mixon was a full participant all week and will return from his concussion while CB Cameron Taylor-Britt was added to the injury report Friday as limited due to an ankle issue.

Bell missed Friday’s practice for Cleveland with a new toe issue but is expected to play. DE Alex Wright missed practice due to an illness but is also expected to play.

Cooper’s hip is concerning but the expectation is he will be able to go after very limited practice time this week and a short trip to Cincinnati for the game.

We will keep you up to date on Cooper’s status and any injury changes all the way up until the inactive report comes out at 11:30 AM Sunday morning.