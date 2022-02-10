NFL Reacts results: Joe Burrow predicted for Super Bowl MVP

Browns fans have been voting on SB Nation NFL Reacts all season, and although there are no more fan confidence polls for Cleveland since their season is over, fans did get to vote in some more Super Bowl- and award-related polls. Let’s start with the Super Bowl-related awards:

36% of fans think that Joe Burrow will win the Super Bowl MVP. Interestingly enough, if you take the Rams’ top three vote-getters (Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald), they account for 54% of the vote. That seems to contradict last week’s polls in which more fans voted for the Bengals to win the Super Bowl (to me, an MVP vote implies that that person’s team also won the game).

42% of fans predict that orange will be the color dumped on the winning head coach, which may also imply some favoritism toward the Bengals based on the color.

For fans at home, 40% of fans voted for wings as the must-have food for a Super Bowl menu, followed by pizza at 28%. If I was watching the game at a bar, I would agree on the wings — but at home, I like the less-messy pizza option. Lastly, 72% of fans think the national anthem will last longer than two minutes.

Regarding general NFL voting, 41% of fans predict that Aaron Rodgers will be the league’s MVP, followed by 22% of the vote going to Tom Brady and 14% going to Cooper Kupp. It would be fun to see Kupp snag the honor, but Rodgers seems likely.

For NFL Coach of the Year, Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals led the way with 47% of the votes. He definitely deserves it — the adjustments his team has made during the regular season and postseason have been impressive.

