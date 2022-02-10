DBN Super Bowl 56 Pick’em

For Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Americans are expected to bet $8 billion [source]. That is a record-breaking number, and up 35% from last year’s game. No bets are necessary here, though, we we continue to build our DBN trophy case of champions. This is the eleventh year we are doing an official Pick’em.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the NFL Conference Championship predictions two weeks ago. The results for those games can be found here. Here are all the rules and regulations for the contest. Note that we are combining that prediction format with our normal Super Bowl Pick’em.

Leave your predictions for the following in the comments. Use the copy-paste format to post and predict the final scores of each game.

Los Angeles @ Cincinnati: Which player will be awarded MVP? Tiebreaker: What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?

(Color Choices = Clear, Lime/Yellow/Green, Blue, Orange, Red/Pink, or Purple)

In the above, if you think the Bengals would win 23-20, you would write:

Los Angeles @ Cincinnati: 20-23

Note: The winner will be determined by the order above, with more weight going to the first, then second, and then third criteria. In other words, if person #1 gets the winning team and final score correct and person #2 gets the winning team and MVP correct, person #1 will be deemed the winner.

Previous Winners: