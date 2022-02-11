NFL Honors: Browns and Myles Garrett come up empty this year

The eleventh annual NFL Honors show was televised Thursday night. Steve Harvey’s three-year stint as host came to an end, so that also meant a conclusion to your typical run of Cleveland Browns jokes being talked about in the monologue. Keegan Michael-Key hosted instead. When it comes to Browns alumni, Bernie Kosar appeared to be having a blast on the red carpet of the NFL Honors:

As far as awards go, the Cleveland Browns came up empty. There was a point late in the season where it looked like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt were neck-and-neck for Defensive Player of the Year, but then Garrett fell off a tad and Watt continued to explode with sacks. Watt ended up dominating the votes, and Garrett didn’t receive a single vote. Let’s look at the full results below, as announced by the Associated Press.

Offensive Rookie of the Year:

The winner is Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who had 42 votes. The other people who received votes were Patriots QB Mac Jones (5), Chiefs C Creed Humphrey (2), and Chargers OT Rashawn Slater (1).

Defensive Rookie of the Year:

The winner is Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, who had all 50 votes.

Assistant Coach of the Year:

The winner is Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had 31 votes. That was followed by Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (4), Saints’ DC Dennis Allen (2), Eagles OL Jeff Stoutland (2), Patriots OC Josh McDaniels (2), Raiders’ ST Rich Bisaccia (2), Buccaneers’ OC Byron Leftwich (2), 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans (1), Packers’ DC Joe Barry (1), Packers’ OL Adam Stenavich (1), Bills’ OC Brian Daboll (1), and Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore (1).

Coach of the Year:

The winner is Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who had 36 votes. The other coaches who got votes were the Packers’ Matt Fleur (8), Raiders’ interim coach Rich Bisaccia (3), Bengals’ Zac Taylor (2), and Patriots’ Bill Belichick (1).

Defensive Player of the Year:

The winner is Rams DE T.J. Watt, who had 42 votes. The other people who got votes were Steelers LB Micah Parsons (5) and Dolphins DT Aaron Donald (3).

Offensive Player of the Year:

The winner is Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who had 35 votes. The other people who got votes were Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (10), Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (3), and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (2).

Comeback Player of the Year:

The winner is Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who had 28 votes. The other players who received votes were Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (21) and Chargers S Derwin James (1).

Most Valuable Player:

The winner is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who had 39 votes. The other people who got votes were Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (10) and Rams WR Cooper Kupp (1).

Hall of Fame Class of 2022