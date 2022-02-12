 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/12/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

  • Browns must draft a QB on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft (Bleacher Report) - The mere mention of Baker Mayfield on social media will cause an avalanche of responses from the internet ether. He’s easily one of the NFL’s most divisive figures. Mayfield also serves as the most logical path forward for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. But the organization shouldn’t bank on a bounce-back year without having a contingency plan.
  • D’Ernest Johnson discusses story of his improbable path to NFL on ‘Today’ show (clevelandbrowns.com) - D’Ernest Johnson’s story of his improbable path to the NFL continues to gain more and more national recognition. Johnson, a three-year veteran who carved his path to the pros after he was a mahi mahi fisherman in the Florida Keys, shared his story of perseverance and dedication Friday on NBC’s “Today” show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. He was invited to discuss what drove him toward never giving up on his NFL dream and what it was like to enjoy his best season as a running back with the Browns in 2021.
  • Austin Corbett shed Cleveland Browns bust label to become Super Bowl starter for L.A. Rams (Beacon Journal) - Austin Corbett still remembers Oct. 15, 2019, well enough to list the times he woke up, received a life-changing phone call from former Browns General Manager John Dorsey and departed Cleveland on a flight to Los Angeles. It’s the day Dorsey gave up on Corbett panning out as the first pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and traded the offensive lineman to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round selection in 2021.
  • Browns passed on Evan McPherson and must find a reliable kicker fast - even if it means drafting one (cleveland.com) - Before the 2021 NFL Draft, Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer went to watch kicker Evan McPherson work out. The Bengals took the leap and drafted McPherson in the fifth round. He was the only kicker drafted in 2021. In the end, it was the right choice, considering how instrumental and reliable he has been in the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

NFL:

