Super Bowl live stream: TV schedule, start time, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl today. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game. The primary way you can watch it is on NBC, as the Winter Olympics take a break for the evening while the Super Bowl, the halftime show, and all of the commercials air.

The Bengals are considered the home team, even though the game is taking place at the home of the Rams. Kickoff will be at 6:30 PM TE from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and the weather will be about 70 degrees.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst). You can also watch on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst). You can also watch on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Weather: 70 degrees outside, 0% chance of precipitation, winds 7 MPH from the West.

70 degrees outside, 0% chance of precipitation, winds 7 MPH from the West. Odds: Rams by 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams by 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 48.5

Connections to the Browns

Cincinnati Bengals : DT Larry Ogunjobi (2020)

DT (2020) Los Angeles Rams: WR Odell Beckham Jr (2021), OL Austin Corbett (2019)

