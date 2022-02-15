2023 Super Bowl Odds: Cleveland Browns are 30 to 1

The odds for the 2023 Super Bowl are out (via DraftKings), and after opening at 20/1 odds last year, the Cleveland Browns have dropped off a bit, heading into next season with 30/1 odds. That gives the Browns the 16th best odds in the NFL, and third best in the AFC North. The odds for the AFC North teams are listed below:

(14/1) - better than last year, when they were 75/1 Baltimore Ravens (20/1) - worse than last year, when they were 16/1

(30/1) - worse than last year, when they were 20/1 Pittsburgh Steelers (50/1) - worse than last year, when they were 33/1

Would you place a bet on the Browns with 30/1 odds? Cleveland is coming off of a disappointing season, much of which saw Baker Mayfield trying to play through injuries. We never expected the Bengals, who opened at 75/1 odds last year, to make the Super Bowl. Cleveland has to make some clear roster improvements, but they can get right back in the race.

The early favorites for next year’s Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs (7.5/1), Buffalo Bills (7.5/1), and Los Angeles Rams (10/1). The Rams were 12/1 last year, and won the Super Bowl. The team with the worst odds to take would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 22/1, as it seems like they’ll face a massive dropoff without Tom Brady under center.