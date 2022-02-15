List of the Cleveland Browns’ Free Agents in 2022

Free agency will officially begin on March 16th at 4:00 PM ET. The players below will have their contracts expire if the Cleveland Browns do not do anything by March 16th:

Unrestricted Free Agents

These are players who the Browns have no roster control over, other than exclusive negotiating rights up until a few days before free agency.

QB Nick Mullens

WR Rashard Higgins

WR Ryan Switzer

TE David Njoku

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Malik Jackson

DT Sheldon Day

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Takkarist McKinley

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Malcolm Smith

LB Anthony Walker

LB Elijah Lee

S Ronnie Harrison

S M.J. Stewart

P Dustin Colquitt

Restricted Free Agents

These are for players who have at least three years of accrued service in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). The Browns can choose to place a 1st round tender, 2nd round tender, or original round tender on each player.

Over the Cap estimates the 2022 tenders to be $5.562 million for the 1st round tender, $3.986 million for the 2nd round tender, and $2.433 million for original round tenders. Another team can sign a player with a tender, but they would owe that team the corresponding draft pick if the team opts not to match the offer. If these players are not tendered by the start of free agency, they revert to unrestricted free agents.

RB D’Ernest Johnson

TE Stephen Carlson

DE Porter Gustin

K Chase McLaughlin

Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

The ERFA label applies to players who have less than three accrued seasons in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). Under the ERFA rules, the Browns could offer these players a one-year, minimum salary tender for $705,000, $825,000, or $895,000 based on credited seasons (i.e. 3 games or more on the roster, but not including IR) (i.e. in the league. If the Browns make an offer to an ERFA, no other team would be able to sign the player.

RB Dexter Williams

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

OL Michael Dunn

OL Blake Hance

DL Malik McDowell

S Montrel Meander

We will have free agent reviews on each UFA, RFA, and ERFA in the coming weeks.