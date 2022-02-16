Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/16/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Glenn Cook gives behind-the-scenes look at scouting process with NFL Combine on the horizon” (Browns.com) - “Three, it’s competition. What are they doing on the field, and what drills do they participate in or don’t participate in?”
- “Calling Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl trip a redemption story is all wrong” (BrownsZone) - “Odell Beckham Jr.’s “redemption” tour as a member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams sent me back to theology class at St. Ignatius High School.”
- “Cleveland Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson talks perseverance on NBC’s ‘Today’” (WKYC) - “Johnson, a former undrafted free agent, emerged as one of Cleveland’s top offensive contributors this past season.”
- “2021-22 Cleveland Browns Report Card: Offense” (WFNY) - “The offensive line was at the top of the league when all five starters were healthy and playing together. Sadly, that did not happen often this season.”
- “Baker Mayfield must improve on 3rd and 4th downs in 2022” (BrownsWire) - “In the end, the two quarterbacks had a 65% or better completion percentage and over 260 yards passing each.”
- “Oddsmakers don’t consider Cleveland Browns a 2023 Super Bowl favorite” (ABJ) - “A year later, the Browns are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season and there are questions about Baker Mayfield being the longterm answer at quarterback.”
- “Best 2022-23 Super Bowl futures bets” (PFF) - “The team to bet in this group is the Browns, who will have an upgrade at quarterback — either through Baker Mayfield‘s maturation and/or healing or a veteran quarterback taking his place.”
- “A guide to understanding the changing language of football” (cleveland.com) - “Myles Garrett’s PRP in 2021 was 9.6, which ranked fifth overall among edge rushers. Just from the right side of the line, Garrett’s PRP was 9.8, which also ranked fifth.”
