Myles Garrett dazzles at Cleveland’s NBA All-Star celebrity game

The Browns crossed over to the NBA All Star festivities.

By Chris Pokorny
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Two members of the Cleveland Browns took part in the NBA All Star Celebrity game Friday night at the Wolstein Center. The city of Cleveland is hosting the 2022 NBA All Star game on Sunday, and the celebrity game has become a rather popular tradition associated with the weekend.

The two Browns players taking part in the game were running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Myles Garrett. They were on different teams, but Garrett is the guy who dominated the highlights.

Here is Garrett going up for a slam dunk off of a fast break pass:

Here is another dunk by Garrett, off of a behind-the-back pass:

After the final buzzer, Garrett decided to throw down a windmill dunk for good measure:

We’re used to Garrett showing off on defense, and he had some of that too with this blocked shot:

One of Garrett’s few misses came on a contest from Machine Gun Kelly:

Garrett’s team didn’t end up winning, but he put on a show.

