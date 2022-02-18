Myles Garrett dazzles at Cleveland’s NBA All-Star celebrity game

Two members of the Cleveland Browns took part in the NBA All Star Celebrity game Friday night at the Wolstein Center. The city of Cleveland is hosting the 2022 NBA All Star game on Sunday, and the celebrity game has become a rather popular tradition associated with the weekend.

The two Browns players taking part in the game were running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Myles Garrett. They were on different teams, but Garrett is the guy who dominated the highlights.

Here is Garrett going up for a slam dunk off of a fast break pass:

DUNK CONTEST BEHAVIOR FROM MYLES GARRETT pic.twitter.com/K9vAcF1jDI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2022

Here is another dunk by Garrett, off of a behind-the-back pass:

Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

After the final buzzer, Garrett decided to throw down a windmill dunk for good measure:

Myles Garrett's windmill slam didn't count but so what pic.twitter.com/Zu4YhpqRj2 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 19, 2022

We’re used to Garrett showing off on defense, and he had some of that too with this blocked shot:

Does defense translate to ?



Myles Garrett thinks so.#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/G654EM4dFx — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

One of Garrett’s few misses came on a contest from Machine Gun Kelly:

Garrett’s team didn’t end up winning, but he put on a show.