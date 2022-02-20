 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/20/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Brian Flores joining Steelers’ staff a win for both sides (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL charging the league with racial discrimination in its hiring practices. While important topics, they have obscured one key fact about Flores that should be noted — he is, by all accounts, an excellent football coach. Mike Tomlin recognizes and that’s why he selected Flores as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Saturday.
  • Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll’s New York Giants staff (ESPN) - The New York Giants have hired Angela Baker as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, a source told ESPN on Friday. Baker previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and becomes the second woman hired to the coaching staff by Brian Daboll.
  • Hall of Famer Charley Taylor passes away at 80 (commanders.com) - Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver and running back who helped lead Washington to playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance, passed away Feb. 19. He was 80. Taylor, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Washington in the 1964 NFL Draft, had a decorated 14-year career with the franchise.
  • Five big-name NFL players who should be traded this offseason (NFL.com) - NFL executives love draft picks. Much in the same way my 3-year-old loves Peppa Pig. Trying to get a draft pick for a veteran player is akin to trying to get my kid to bed without reading him his favorite adventure of Peppa and George (and make sure you use the accent). Now, let’s pretend there will be a lot of big-time trades happening this offseason. Here are five big-name guys who would be great trade targets.

