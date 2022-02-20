Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/20/22)

- Why Grant Delpit’s first season on the field for Cleveland Browns heralds a big 2022 (cleveland.com) - Grant Delpit, who missed the entire 2020 season with an Achilles tendon injury, had a very solid 2021. He amassed 66 tackles, a quarterback sack, and an interception in 15 games in his first action as a Cleveland Brown. Watching Delpit on film, there are two areas that make him incredibly important to the defense.
- Hooper, Njoku, Bryant all make contributions in another productive year (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns’ tight ends room was virtually unchanged from 2020 and produced at a similar level in Year 2 under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who used three tight-end sets more than anyone in the league for the second consecutive year.
- Browns add 2 coaches to the defensive staff (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns have filled a couple of vacancies on the defensive coaching staff. Per Aaron Wilson of PFN, the Browns have hired a new assistant defensive line coach and a quality control coach to work under coordinator Joe Woods.
- Which version of the Cleveland Browns is more accurate? (Forbes) - A year ago at this time the gap between the Cleveland Browns and their AFC North rival the Cincinnati Bengals seemed enormous. Counting the playoffs, the Browns in 2020 had a record of 12-5, their most wins in a season in 26 years. The Bengals were mired in last place in the division with a record of 4-11-1. Then 2021 happened. The Browns had more talent, but more losses, than the previous season.
NFL:
- Brian Flores joining Steelers’ staff a win for both sides (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL charging the league with racial discrimination in its hiring practices. While important topics, they have obscured one key fact about Flores that should be noted — he is, by all accounts, an excellent football coach. Mike Tomlin recognizes and that’s why he selected Flores as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Saturday.
- Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll’s New York Giants staff (ESPN) - The New York Giants have hired Angela Baker as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, a source told ESPN on Friday. Baker previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and becomes the second woman hired to the coaching staff by Brian Daboll.
- Hall of Famer Charley Taylor passes away at 80 (commanders.com) - Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver and running back who helped lead Washington to playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance, passed away Feb. 19. He was 80. Taylor, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Washington in the 1964 NFL Draft, had a decorated 14-year career with the franchise.
- Five big-name NFL players who should be traded this offseason (NFL.com) - NFL executives love draft picks. Much in the same way my 3-year-old loves Peppa Pig. Trying to get a draft pick for a veteran player is akin to trying to get my kid to bed without reading him his favorite adventure of Peppa and George (and make sure you use the accent). Now, let’s pretend there will be a lot of big-time trades happening this offseason. Here are five big-name guys who would be great trade targets.
