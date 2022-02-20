Browns reportedly add two coaches to defensive staff

The Cleveland Browns are adding coaches Jordan Thomas and Jeff Anderson to defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ staff.

The hirings, which have not been announced by the Browns, were reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network:

Browns also hired Jeff Anderson as a defensive quality control coach, per source. https://t.co/zwi3SldjNn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 19, 2022

Thomas is coming on board as assistant defensive line coach, a position previously held by Jeremy Garrett before he left in January to be defensive line coach at Liberty University.

Thomas spent the past two seasons as defensive line coach at San Diego State University, where he also played collegiately. This past season he coached Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Thomas (no relation), who is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anderson will be joining the staff as a defensive quality control coach, according to Wilson.

Thomas and Anderson will presumably be working for defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, who left the Browns in January to join the coaching staff of his brother, Lane Kiffin, at the University of Mississippi.

Chris Kiffin reportedly had a change of heart earlier in this month, however, and has returned to the Browns, although the team has not announced Kiffin’s return nor is he currently listed on the team’s website with the rest of the coaching staff.