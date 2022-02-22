Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/22/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns NFL offseason preview: Sorting Baker Mayfield’s future a top priority” (ESPN) - “Despite boasting a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, Cleveland finished 8-9 and failed to go back to the playoffs after a breakout 2020 campaign.”
- “Free Agency Preview: RB D’Ernest Johnson” (BrownsDigest) - “With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions.”
- “With the Browns, when is enough ... enough? Wentz or Trubisky?” (Pluto) - “You have to be at least 45 to have decent memories of the Browns of the 1980s, the last good era for NFL football here.”
- “What can be learned and can Andrew Berry be aggressive again?” (BrownsWire) - “In year three under Andrew Berry, can the Cleveland Browns continue to be aggressive? If so, in what ways?”
- “Denzel Ward’s foundation donates AED machines to Great Lakes Science Center” (WKYC) - “Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s health heart foundation has donated AED machines to the Great Lakes Science Center.”
- “Browns to host High School Showcase for local high school football players” (Browns.com) - “Participants will be provided with a Nike T-shirt upon check-in and are asked to wear football cleats or turf cleats and black or brown shorts.”
