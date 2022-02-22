Jarvis Landry: “I have put the ball in Cleveland’s court”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry took to Twitter on Tuesday with a series of Tweets that appear to signal his time with the Browns is coming to a close.

Landry is entering the final year of the five-year contract he signed after being acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2018. His cap hit for the upcoming season is $16.379 million, but his dead money is just $1.5 million if the Browns were to release him.

While both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have repeatedly said they appreciate everything Landry brings to the team, the Browns will be looking to save some cap space this offseason, which puts Landry in line for either a restructured contract or being released.

On Tuesday, Landry posted about how he played through numerous injuries in 2021, including a high-grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and a bone bruise; that his lack of media availability had nothing to do with Cleveland’s decision to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.; and that he is open to staying with the Browns, but that the decision resides with the team:

1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

2/3 Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted ✊ ✊ — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

He finished it off by pointing out how he gave everything he had to the team:

I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

It has always seemed unlikely that the Browns would bring Landry back at his full salary, but would be open to working out a restructured deal to keep Landry on the team. When healthy he still brings value on game days, and with a wide receiver room that will likely get younger following free agency and the NFL Draft, his veteran presence would be beneficial during the week.

There is a risk to that plan, however, as Landry has dealt with some serious injuries the past few seasons. While he rightfully pointed out that he had never missed a game before this season due to an injury and no one has questioned his work ethic, the reality is that injuries can take a toll on a player and there is no way of knowing if Landry is in the beginning stages of an inevitable decline.

In four seasons with the Browns, Landry has 288 receptions for 3,560 yards, 15 touchdowns and an average of 12.4 yards per catch. Those numbers, outside of his yards per catch, are all down from his four years with the Dolphins, when he had 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.