Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/23/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Report: Browns have not yet asked Jarvis Landry to restructure contract” (PFT) - “Browns receiver Jarvis Landry created a bit of a stir with his series of tweets on Tuesday morning addressing his 2021 season and potential future with Cleveland.”
- “Jarvis Landry’s Future with the Browns Comes to a Head” (WFNY) - “Jarvis Landry was honest on Twitter today. It’s no surprise for anyone who has followed Juice closely since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns.”
- “Cabot on Landry: ‘Maybe it’s time for both sides to move on’” (92.3 The Fan) - “Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Andy and Jeff on Baskin & Phelps to talk about Browns WR Jarvis Landry and his tweets...”
- “2022 Browns Franchise Tag Primer: How Does It Work and Will The Browns Use It?” (OBR) - “The first stage of the NFL offseason is upon us, with the period for the franchise tag to be applied to pending free agents opening today.”
- “3 Browns wide receiver targets to watch at the NFL combine” (cleveland.com) - “Wide receiver is the marquee position for the Browns as they embark on the draft process with the No. 13 overall pick in hand.”
- “Reviewing the Specialists: McLaughlin, Colquitt help Browns finish up and down year” (Browns.com) - “It wasn’t a perfect year for special teams, but the Browns did lead the NFL in kickoff coverage with an average drive start of 23.2 yards.”
- “Possible franchise tag players for every team as window opens to retain key players” (CBS) - “The Browns have the cap space ($25,008,053) to franchise tag a player, but none of their free agents are worth giving a franchise tag price this offseason.”
