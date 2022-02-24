Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/24/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns announce increase in season-ticket prices for fifth time since 2008” (ABJ) - “The Browns didn’t meet expectations last season, but that doesn’t mean their season-ticket holders will receive a discount this year.”
- “Baker Mayfield pictured without a sling or harness on his recovering shoulder” (BrownsDigest) - “Baker Mayfield had shoulder surgery toward mid-to-late January. Mayfield is currently four-to-five weeks out from the surgery on a torn labrum.”
- “Browns Jarvis Landry may be trying to avoid Sheldon Richardson’s outcome” (BrownsWire) - “Landry is going into the last year of his contract and would count a hefty sum against the salary cap for the Browns.”
- “Reviewing the WRs: Young core looking to take next step in 2022” (Browns.com) - “Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round pick, had the most production of them all and showed glimpses of his top potential by leading the team in receiving yards.”
- “Could the Cleveland Browns draft a quarterback with the No. 13 pick?” (WKYC) - “Entering the NFL Draft season, the Cleveland Browns could find themselves in a position to use the No. 13 pick on a quarterback.”
- “How much pressure does Baker face if Landry is released?” (ESPN) - “Chris Canty says there is a ton of pressure on Baker Mayfield if the Browns release Jarvis Landry.”
