Kevin Stefanski shuffling his coaching staff

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is shuffling his coaching staff by assigning new roles to five assistant coaches and adding two new assistants to his staff.

The moves were announced on Friday via the team’s website.

We've assigned five new roles to current coaches and added two new coaches to our 2022 staff. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 25, 2022

For the current assistants, Drew Petzing is moving from tight ends coach to quarterbacks coach, T.C. McCartney is moving from offensive assistant coach to tight ends coach, Ashton Grant will take over as offensive quality control coach, Stephen Bravo-Brown moves from defensive quality control coach, and Callie Brownson adds assistant wide receivers coach to her duties as chief of staff.

The two new guys, which were previously reported but not announced by the Browns, are Jordan Thomas, who will be assistant defensive line coach after spending time as defensive line coach at San Diego State, and Jeff Anderson, who will be defensive quality control coach.

Finally, the Browns confirmed that Chris Kiffin is returning to the team to be defensive line coach for a third consecutive season. Kiffin had left in January to join the coaching staff of his brother, Lane Kiffin, at the University of Mississippi, but had a chance of heart after a few weeks.

Perhaps the biggest move involves Petzing being named quarterbacks coach as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt coached the quarterbacks the past two seasons without the title. Now with quarterback Baker Mayfield entering the final year of his rookie contract, Stefanski apparently sees the need to have a coach dedicated to the position, while also giving Petzing another line on his résumé after he interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for the offensive coordinator job that ultimately went to Mick Lombardi.

Petzing previously worked with quarterbacks in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings when he was assistant quarterbacks coach while Stefanski served as quarterbacks coach.