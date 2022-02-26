Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/26/22)

- Baker Mayfield inspires many emotions — except indifference (Browns Zone) - What is it about Baker Mayfield that gets so many people so riled up? Is there anybody anywhere who is neutral about him? Seriously. Who among us has ever heard somebody say: “Baker Mayfield? I can take him or leave him.”
- Drake London’s potential as red-zone target makes him a strong draft option for Browns (cleveland.com) - As the Browns prepare for next week’s NFL combine, they will be evaluating all the eligible wide receivers. No one receiver will garner all their attention, but at 6-5 and 210 pounds, USC’s Drake London is a great fit for the Browns’ offensive scheme and addresses the receiving unit’s glaring lack of red-zone production.
- Six steps to put the Cleveland Browns back in the playoffs in 2022 — Pre-Free-Agency (OBR) - Over the last several Cleveland Browns off-seasons, we’ve laid out our ideas on what we think the Browns can do to put themselves in a position to take it to the next level. Heading into the 2021 offseason, we laid out steps the Browns could take to make it to the playoffs. The Browns had a sub-par 2021 season, finishing out of the playoffs at 8-9. Thus, the first goal is to get back into the playoffs in 2022.
- Browns announce additions, changes to 2022 coaching staff (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns announced changes to their coaching staff for the 2022 season Friday by assigning new roles to five coaches on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s previous staffs and welcoming two new coaches to the organization.
- 2022 NFL Free Agency: Buy-low candidates at every position (PFF) - Every offseason provides NFL fans and teams the opportunity to look back and ask how certain players were overlooked in free agency. Those are the players who we’ll try to pick out in this article — free agents who the NFL could be down on but also who could bounce back in a new environment next season and provide real value on the deals they sign.
- The 49ers’ QB decision isn’t as clear-cut as you think (The Ringer) - Jimmy Garoppolo is holding back San Francisco’s win-now roster, but heir apparent Trey Lance still looks incredibly green. What should the 49ers do?
- Former Chargers RB Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at age of 59 (NFL.com) - Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel “Little Train” James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced. James played for the Chargers from 1984 to 1989 following a decorated career at Auburn.
- Former Oilers Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Burrough dead at 73 (Houston Chronicle) - Kenny Burrough, the Houston Oilers’ top receiving threat in the Luv Ya Blue era, died at the age of 73 Thursday. His family announced the death, adding that he passed away at his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Burrough, who famously wore No. 00 with the Oilers, played 11 seasons in Houston and made the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.
