Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/27/22)

- Reviewing the QBs: Offense falls short of goals, but optimism remains for 2022 (clevelandbrowns.com) - Baker Mayfield’s fourth NFL season wasn’t as smooth as hoped, and his offseason focus will be on recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2 and making improvements for 2022.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tabbed as 2nd-year breakout candidate (Browns Wire) - Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made the cut as one of Pro Football Focus’ top breakout candidates for 2022 among the draft class of 2021. Owusu-Koramoah joined some other prominent second-year players that includes QB Trevor Lawrence in the group of talents poised to surge upward in 2022.
- Jack Conklin and Browns agree to restructure final year of the O-lineman’s contract (Beacon Journal) - In the midst of Jack Conklin’s comeback attempt, the two-time All-Pro right tackle and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract. A person familiar with the deal confirmed it Saturday after ESPN first reported the development.
- How have the Cleveland Browns done when drafting receivers? (Forbes) - Barring a trade sometime between now and the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns will have the 13th pick in the first round. For now, the consensus seems to be that the Browns will use that first pick on a wide receiver. Drafting wide receivers has not been a strength of the Browns through the years. Frankly, except for the last couple of years, drafting in general has not been an organizational strength, and the wide receiver position may be Exhibit A.
NFL:
- Saints restructure contracts of WR Michael Thomas, OT Ryan Ramczyk (ESPN) - The New Orleans Saints moved more than $26 million in salary-cap charges into future years by restructuring the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Saturday. Expect several more of these moves in the coming days, as New Orleans began the offseason about $75 million over the projected 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million per team — the highest amount of any team in the NFL.
- Derek Carr sheds light on coaching change, contract talks (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Speaking publicly for the first time since Josh McDaniels took over as the Raiders coach and Dave Ziegler was named general manager, quarterback Derek Carr said on Friday he and the club’s new leaders are beginning the process of getting to know one another.
- Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL’s five most interesting teams this offseason (NFL.com) - Already one of the NFL’s banner franchises, the Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly a subject of even greater fascination. Whenever a two-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame quarterback exits the stage, it kicks off a new era for a franchise.
