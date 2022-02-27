NFL Scouting Combine 2022: Need to Know

The annual NFL Scouting Combine takes place starting on Tuesday and running until March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and other key members of the scouting team will be there checking out some of the 324 college prospects as they work their way through various drills and interviews. (A full list of the players in attendance can be found at NFL.com.)

That work will pay off, at least in theory, when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 28 in Las Vegas, Glenn Cook, Cleveland’s vice president of player personnel, told clevelandbrowns.com:

“It’s a nice snapshot for a couple of things. One, you get the medical information, which is important to understand where (the players) are physically. Two, it’s another exposure to them as a person, getting a preview into how they think or the things they believe. Three, it’s competition. What are they doing on the field, and what drills do they participate in or don’t participate in? “Once we get through this part of our draft meetings, we’ll double back and make sure our plan is really tight and clean in terms of free agency. We’ll have a full-bore, aggressive process there, and then we’ll have our minds on the draft and make sure we bring in the right men and talent into the organization.”

Here is some additional information about the Scouting Combine for Browns fans.

How to Watch

NFL Network will broadcast more than 50 hours of live coverage beginning on Tuesday. The coverage will continue with live drills on:

Thursday from 4 p.m to 11 p.m. for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players

Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for defensive linemen and linebackers

March 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for defensive backs

Prospects to Watch

Some of the prospects to watch at positions of need for the Browns include:

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

WR David Bell, Purdue

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

WR Drake London, USC

WR John Metchie, Alabama

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR George Pickens, Georgia

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

DT Logan Hall, Houston

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DT Travis Jones, UCONN

And while they are not in the market for a quarterback, people will likely be paying attention to:

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

QB Carson Strong, Nevada

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Browns Availability

The draft prospects will all have an opportunity to meet with the media, as will each of the team’s general managers and head coaches (outside of the New England Patriots, where Bill Belichick runs a tight ship).

Andrew Berry is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., while Kevin Stefanski will have his opportunity on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

It is unlikely that either will divulge any state secrets, but it will still be interesting to hear what they think at this stage of the offseason.