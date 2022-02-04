NFL Pro Bowl Preview: One Final Chance to Watch the Browns

The Pro Bowl takes place this Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AFC vs. NFC

If you want to see the full Pro Bowl rosters, click here. There are two teams (Chiefs and Chargers) with six representatives, and then the Browns are among a group of five teams who have five Pro Bowlers. Sadly, it didn’t lead to a postseason berth for the Browns this year — and now they get to watch their fellow AFC North team, the Cincinnati Bengals, compete in the Super Bowl.

The Browns’ Pro Bowl representatives include:

RB Nick Chubb

OG Joel Bitonio

OG Wyatt Teller

DE Myles Garrett

CB Denzel Ward

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the AFC is favored by 1 point, and the over/under is 62.5. Do you have to be crazy to actually place a bet on a Pro Bowl game? Hey — I’m sure there are tons of people who do, and the games could go either way. I feel like the scores have been a bit lower and one-sided in recent years, so I might be attracted by the under bet.

You can tune into the game on ABC or ESPN.

