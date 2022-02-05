Senior Bowl 2022: TV time, how to watch and more

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place today in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual game provides one more chance for NFL teams to evaluate some of the top college players in the runup to the annual Scouting Combine in March. The game was first played in 1950 at the Gator Bowl in Florida before moving to Mobile the following year, where it has remained.

Here is how to watch the game, plus some additional info on players and positions that might be of interest to the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft.

How to watch

What: Reese’s Senior Bowl

When: February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Where: Mobile, Ala.

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama

Teams: The National Team will be led by the coaching staff of the New York Jets. The American Team will be led by the coaching staff of the Detroit Lions.

TV: NFL Network

The Players

This year’s quarterback class is considered to be somewhat weak, but teams that are in need of a quarterback will certainly talk themselves into someone being worth a high selection in the draft.

The National Team will feature Pitt quarterback Kenny Picket, who threw for 42 touchdown passes this past season, breaking Dan Marino’s program record for touchdown passes in a season. The other quarterbacks on the National Team are Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong.

The American Team will feature Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who in two seasons after transferring from Auburn threw 47 touchdown passes and ran for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns. The other quarterbacks on the American Team are North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe.

Memphis’ Calvin Austin, a former walk-on, was named top WR on the American team in a vote from DB group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/YnbUTfSj3y — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022

Thankfully, the Browns are not in need of a quarterback so here are a few players at positions of need to keep an eye on:

Wide receiver: Calvin Austin III, Memphis. According to Ian Cummings at Pro Football Network:

There are different molds at the wide receiver position. A rare few overlap through categories and have complete profiles. More often than not, you have your specialists. Austin is one of those players. Listed near 5’8″ and 173 pounds, he’ll never be a complete receiving threat. But even with his size as a natural limitation, he brings immense prospective value as an NFL Draft talent. One of the most productive American Athletic Conference wide receivers over the past two seasons, Austin has a mold waiting for him in the NFL. Some of his NFL production may depend on where he goes and how his team utilizes him. Nevertheless, Austin isn’t just a gadget guy. He has the tools to create independent of his scheme, and his independence — on top of his deadly upside in space — makes him an incredibly dangerous player.

Wide receiver: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama. According to Dane Brugler at The Athletic:

Several wide receivers stood out this week. The plant, burst, and short-area acceleration from Memphis’ Calvin Austin created separation for him all week. Boise State’s Khalil Shakir was the best route-runner I saw, and he was consistent at the catch point. SMU’s Danny Gray showed an explosive gear that gave cornerbacks trouble and belongs in the NFL. But in terms of overall consistency, Tolbert unsurprisingly impressed. Once Penn State’s Jahan Dotson pulled out, Tolbert became the clear top wide receiver on the Senior Bowl roster, and he lived up to that high billing. Though not a burner, he can win at the line of scrimmage and mixes his gears really well to out-leverage coverage. Tolbert was at No. 49 overall in my recent mock draft, but I’m not sure he lasts that long.

Jermaine Johnson II: King of Mobile pic.twitter.com/KuYBUVNN62 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 4, 2022

Johnson didn’t disappoint. He knows how to use his length to generate power off the edge, and I thought he showed a nice inside-counter move this week. It’s good to see he’s continuing to add to his pass-rush arsenal. He entered the week as my highest-rated Senior Bowl participant among defensive players, and he exits the same way despite not practicing on Thursday.

Defensive end: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina. According to Michelle Bruton at Bleacher Report:

Heading into Senior Bowl week, Kingsley Enagbare was one of many talented edge-rushers who figured to hear his name called later on Day 2. B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen gave him a grade of 7.3 as a high-level backup/potential starter with a Round 3 designation, lauding his “above-average explosiveness” and “excellent length.”

Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning was named top OL on the National team in a vote from DL and LB groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/WlQ77rtx8R — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022

Defensive tackle: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma. According to Brugler:

Like edge rusher, the defensive tackles were awesome this week. Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt and UConn’s Travis Jones were tough to block all week and showed why they are potential top-50 picks. Houston’s Logan Hall backed up why I believe he is a top-32 prospect in this draft. Arkansas’ John Ridgeway had several splash plays in each practice, and Missouri State’s Eric Johnson impressed at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and continued that momentum in Mobile. But Winfrey was consistently disruptive all week and is going to force a lot of evaluators to revisit their initial grades. During one-on-one’s, he slammed his heavy hands into blockers and consistently created movement with natural power and remarkable length (35 1/2-inch arms and a wingspan that is just shy of 86 inches). Winfrey also showed his quickness, using an explosive rip-swipe move a few times to create his own rush lane. He also brought an infectious energy to every practice that rubbed off on all of his teammates.

.@UCLAFootball @Greg_Dulcich looking forward to watching him in todays @seniorbowl A tight end who can stretch the field and track the ball #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TU8hTuDAfj — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 5, 2022

Dulcich was the most impressive tight end during the week. He can run and separate from defenders. I think that was the difference between him and the rest of the group at the position. He made some big plays. Trey McBride was my top-rated TE coming into the week, but Dulcich looked like the more explosive player.

The full National Team roster is here, while the full American Team roster is here.

Position Previews

Dawg by Nature’s Barry Shuck has been our man in Mobile this week, so let’s get caught up on his position previews and daily dairy:

