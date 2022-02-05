Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/5/22)

- Which Browns players previously played in the Senior Bowl? (clevelandbrowns.com) - Twenty players on the current roster have appeared in the game, and a few turned in big performances that bumped their draft stock.
- Hue Jackson’s complaints against Browns resemble his coaching career; they both fall short (The Athletic) - Hue Jackson brought a crowbar and bullhorn to a conversation he wasn’t invited to and yet again tried convincing the world how badly he was wronged by the Cleveland Browns. This time, he insisted, he has the receipts. He can help Brian Flores’ case. As with most of the rest of his career, Hue Jackson is bluffing.
- Jimmy Haslam rips Hue Jackson in interview with Knox News, says he was never paid to lose and never took responsibility for record with Browns (Browns Zone) - Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stood up for his organization and unloaded on former coach Hue Jackson. Haslam responded to Jackson’s comments of the last two days in an interview with Knox News in his hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.
- Cleveland Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing to interview for Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job (Beacon Journal) - Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing is scheduled to interview Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders for their offensive coordinator job, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Friday afternoon. The Athletic first reported the Raiders had requested permission to interview Petzing.
NFL:
- Ravens president Dick Cass to retire; former Browns, Wizards executive Sashi Brown named successor (Baltimore Sun) - Ravens president Dick Cass will retire after 18 years with the team and will be succeeded by former Washington Wizards and Cleveland Browns executive Sashi Brown. Brown, 45, has served as president of Monumental Sports, which includes the Wizards, the Washington Mystics and other entities, since 2019. The Harvard-educated attorney previously served as executive vice president of football operations for the Browns.
- NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Las Vegas on display as stars align for league showcase (ESPN) - It’s Pro Bowl week in the NFL’s newest market, which is making an audition, of sorts, as host of the league’s biggest events. It wasn’t that long ago that the NFL wouldn’t allow Las Vegas to purchase commercial airtime during the Super Bowl. And now, the league’s all-star game is about to be held here, followed by the NFL draft in April, and in two years, Super Bowl LVIII.
- Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach (NFL.com) - The Jaguars’ long coaching search has finally come to an end — and it marks a new beginning for Doug Pederson. Jacksonville has agreed in principle with the former Eagles coach and Super Bowl champion as its new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- How long could Tom Brady really have kept playing? (The Ringer) - Tom Brady defied everything we know about human aging in his lengthy and legendary career. His decision to retire not only represents him leaving at the top of his game—it raises questions about just how long he could have thrived.
